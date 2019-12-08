Danes lead renewed European push against so-called 'tax havens' such as Ireland

A group of European Union countries is calling for the bloc to cast a wider net when listing tax havens and to consider imposing stricter sanctions for nations facilitating tax avoidance, according to an EU document and an EU official.

The document, prepared by the Danish government and seen by Reuters, urges a discussion on whether "current criteria provide sufficient protection against tax avoidance and evasion", and pushes for "strengthened" standards and sanctions. Germany and France were among its backers. It also calls for a discussion on how member states deal with the issue, asking: "Do we internally have sufficient safeguards against tax avoidance and evasion?"

This potentially sets up a dispute with EU members Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Ireland, which widely use low tax and other sweeteners to host EU headquarters of foreign firms. At a meeting of EU finance ministers, several states backed the Danish proposal, one EU official said, naming Germany, France, Spain and Austria among the explicit supporters.

Croatia, which holds the EU chair from January, said the review of the current criteria would be discussed during its six-month presidency, the official said. The review was likely to take place in February or March, the official added.

