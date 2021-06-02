Cyberattack on meat plants threatens global food supply

A worker wearing a protective mask walks past the JBS SA pork processing plant in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Friday, June 5, 2020. JBS USA and three other meat processors were accused in Minneapolis federal court of conspiring to inflate the price of beef through an industrywide scheme that's coming to light thanks to federal investigations prompted in part by shortages during the coronavirus pandemic. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

JBS canceled shifts at large US and Canadian meat plants yesterday after the company was hit by a cyberattack over the weekend, threatening to disrupt food supply chains and further inflate food prices.

The attack caused JBS's Australian operations to shut down on Monday. The company, the world's largest meatpacker, said it was working to resolve the incident, which has stopped livestock slaughter in JBS plants in several US states.

The company has not responded for additional request for comment on the nature of the attack or why meat production is being impacted. JBS controls about 20pc of the slaughtering capacity for US cattle and hogs , according to industry estimates.

JBS reported the incident a few weeks after a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, crippled fuel delivery for several days in the US Southeast.

The attack also comes at a time of rising meat prices as China increases imports, food costs rise and plants continue to face labor shortages that started during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cyberattack could push U.S. beef prices even higher by tightening supplies, said Brad Lyle, chief financial officer for consultancy Partners for Production Agriculture.

Any impact on consumers would depend on how long production is impacted.

"If it lingers for multiple days, you see some food service shortages," said Matthew Wiegand, a risk management consultant and commodity broker at FuturesOne in Nebraska. "The good thing is that this happened after Memorial Day. You are on the downhill side of summer demand and summer bookings."

The United States Cattlemen's Association said on Twitter that it had reports of JBS redirecting livestock haulers who arrived at plants and were to unload animals for slaughter.

Last year, cattle and hogs backed up on US farms and some animals were euthanized when meat plants shut due to COVID-19 outbreaks among workers.