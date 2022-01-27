Cyber criminals laundered $8.6bn last year – up 30pc on 2020 – as cryptocurrency trade booms

Cyber criminals laundered $8.6bn (€7.6bn) in cryptocurrencies last year, up 30pc from 2020, according to a report from blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis released yesterday.

Overall, cybercriminals have laundered more than $33bn worth of crypto since 2017, Chainalysis estimated, with most of the total over time moving to centralised exchanges.

Chainalysis said the sharp rise in money laundering activity in 2021 was not surprising, given the significant growth of both legitimate and illegal crypto activity last year.

Money laundering refers to the process of disguising the origin of illegally obtained money by transferring it to legitimate businesses.

About 17pc of the $8.6bn laundered went to decentralised finance applications, Chainalysis said, referring to the sector which facilitates crypto-denominated financial transactions outside of traditional banks.

That was up from 2pc in 2020.

Mining pools, high-risk exchanges, and mixers also saw substantial increases in value received from illicit addresses, the report said.

Mixers typically combine potentially identifiable or tainted cryptocurrency funds with others, so as to conceal the trail to the fund’s original source.

Wallet addresses associated with theft sent just under half of their stolen funds, or more than $750m worth of crypto in total, to decentralised finance platforms, according to the Chainalysis report.

Chainalysis also clarified that the $8.6bn laundered last year represents funds derived from crypto-native crime such as darknet

market sales or ransomware attacks in which profits are in crypto instead of fiat currencies.