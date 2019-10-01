Cuts in store: Forever 21 latest US retail victim

The company operated about 800 stores globally, including more than 500 in the US.

It pulled out of the Irish market last year, shutting its only store in the Jervis Centre in Dublin, but only after racking up losses here of €44m.

Forever 21 had invested more than €10m alone in fitting out the Dublin store.

In the UK, Forever 21 has stores in Oxford Street in London, Liverpool and Birmingham.

The company said it would look to focus on maximising the value of its US stores.

It plans to close most of its locations in Asia and Europe, but will continue operating in Mexico and the rest of Latin America.

"The decisions as to which domestic (US) stores will be closing are ongoing, pending the outcome of continued conversations with landlords," it said in a statement.

"We do, however, expect a significant number of these stores will remain open and operate as usual, and we do not expect to exit any major markets in the US."

Stock-market-listed US retailers have announced they will close 8,558 stores and open 3,446, according to research firm Coresight.

Irish Independent