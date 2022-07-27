Customers coming back to McDonald’s despite pricier menu

Sales at the home of the Big Mac rose by 9.7pc. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

McDonald’s reported sales that topped estimates as consumers continue eating out despite higher prices.

The closely watched measure of same-store sales rose 9.7pc in the second quarter compared with a year ago, the company said yesterday.

Analysts were looking for a gain of 7.5pc, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Sales at US stores open at least a year climbed 3.7pc, also beating expectations.

The Big Mac seller said US sales growth was helped by strategic price increases and value offerings, in addition to the popularity of digital tools like the mobile app and delivery.

The company had said in April that some diners were trading down to less-expensive menu options, and that trend continued last quarter. However, overall US guest counts were relatively flat, suggesting demand hasn’t been undermined by decades-high inflation.

“When you get into a more difficult economic environment McDonald’s usually performs well,” said Brian Yarbrough, an analyst at Edward Jones. “But you do have to wonder how long they can continue” to raise prices, he said.

McDonald’s said its US menu prices were up by high-single digits compared with last year, and that it expected them to be up in a similar range for the full year.

Adjusted profit surpassed estimates, coming in at $2.55 (€2.52) a share, compared with an estimate of $2.46. Digital sales are also growing, topping $6bn in the quarter in the top six markets, accounting for almost a third of their total sales.

That figure includes sales at all restaurants, franchised and corporate.

“The McDonald’s system continues to demonstrate strength and resiliency,” chief executive officer Chris Kempczinski said in a statement. “While we are planning for a wide range of scenarios, I am confident that our plans and people position McDonald’s to weather this environment better than others.”

The company is one of the first restaurant chains to report earnings. Its results paint a relatively upbeat picture of the strength of the US consumer despite the highest inflation in four decades.

That may lessen the blow from Walmart’s surprise forecast cut late on Monday, which some interpreted as a red flag for the broader economy.