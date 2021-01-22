Culture shock: Art world sales scramble as Basel fair delayed

Live art: Visitors look at artworks on display during Art Basel Miami Beach in 2016. Photo Scott McIntyre/Bloomberg

Art Basel has postponed its marquee Swiss fair from June until September.

While the announcement isn't much of a surprise when Europe struggles to contain a more contagious strain of the coronavirus, the postponement is the latest acknowledgment that a return to group events is still a very long way away.

"It will take a while even now that we have vaccines," said Marc Spiegler, Art Basel's global director, in a phone interview.

"The nature of Art Basel shows is that they're large-scale events. Their success is dependent on widespread international travel, and that, for us, is the uncertainty for how long it will take [to resume]. So postponing from June to September makes the most sense."

Art Basel is traditionally the final stop on the spring/early summer global art-buying tour.

Unlike other art fairs, where galleries bring comparatively affordable work that can be snapped up by impulse buyers, the Swiss fair is a showcase for the best dealers have to offer. Galleries will often hold back their most expensive pieces specifically so that they can present them to Art Basel's nearly 90,000 visitors.

In 2019, the last time the fair took place, an estimated $4bn (€3.3bn) worth of art was crammed into a sea of booths and private viewing rooms, as crowds delighted in spectacles like a 30-foot-long blow-up recreation of a Nike sneaker by the artist Olaf Nicolai.

Last year's edition was cancelled entirely after a similar postponement.

With this sales opportunity is gone – or at the very least, delayed – art dealers must generate sales through other means.

Art Basel is, however, planning three online viewing rooms (OVRs) in March, June and November to try and redress that shortfall.

"Nobody in their right mind considers an OVR with 100 galleries to be a substitute for an art fair," said Mr Spiegler. "We think that under a specific set of conditions, and handled in the right way, these digital events do bring attention to galleries and artists."

The news of the postponement strikes a blow to other art fairs, who still plan to host in-person fairs this spring and summer.

Frieze plans to hold its annual New York fair in The Shed between May 5 and May 9, and has already pushed its Los Angeles fair from February to July.

Bloomberg