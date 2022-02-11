Cryptocurrency exchange Binance buys into the publisher of Forbes magazine stable

Binance, the parent of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is making a strategic investment of $200m (€175m) into the more than 100-year-old news publisher Forbes.

Patrick Hillmann, Binance’s chief communications officer, and Bill Chin, head of Binance Labs, its venture capital arm, will join the Forbes board when the transaction closes.

Forbes agreed to go public last year through a merger with blank-check firm Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd. The business combination is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, with the company trading under the New York Stock Exchange ticker FRBS.

“As web3 and blockchain technologies move forward and the crypto market comes of age we know that media is an essential element to build widespread consumer understanding and education,” said Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive of Binance. The investment will help Forbes become an “investment insights platform,” he added.

Forbes is “already a resource for people interested in the emerging world of digital assets,” Mike Federle, chief executive of Forbes, said in a statement. “With Binance’s investment in Forbes, we now have the experience, network and resources of the world’s leading crypto exchange.”

The investment from Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is part of a $400m private investment in public equity (PIPE) deal.

The move comes after the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange last year beefed up plans to establish a base in Ireland amid a crackdown by China on cryptocurrency trading and mining, and intervention by regulatory bodies in a number of other countries.

Binance has registered four entities in Ireland and Changpeng Zhao confirmed in an interview with Reuters his firm was eyeing Ireland as a potential base.

Binance’s parent company is registered in the Cayman Islands.

In September, Binance said people in Singapore would no longer be able to trade cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin on its main platform, Binance.com.

That decision came just weeks after the Monetary Authority of Singapore told Binance to stop providing payment services to residents in the city state.



