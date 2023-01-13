| 6.4°C Dublin

Crypto.com to cut 20pc of jobs as industry rout deepens after FTX collapse

Rhea Binoy

Crypto.com said on Friday it would be reducing about 20pc of its workforce, as cryptocurrency exchanges face industry-wide challenges brought on by the collapse of FTX last year.

The Singapore-based company's announcement comes amid concerns about reserves and solvency across the sector, and only a few days after rival exchanges Coinbase Global Inc and Huobi announced their plans to lay off about 20pc of their staff. A source told Reuters last week that Genesis, too, had cut jobs, equating to 30pc of its workforce.

