Crypto lender Genesis files for bankruptcy as crisis spreads

Kevin Simauchi

Cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Holdco filed for bankruptcy, the latest firm to collapse in the aftermath of FTX's swift downfall.

The company filed for Chapter 11 protection on Thursday in the Southern District of New York, court documents show. It said in a statement that it plans to use the court process to try to sell assets or raise money. If that process is unsuccessful, creditors will own the reorganized business.

