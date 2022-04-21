Crypto is crumbling in its first major market test as an inflation hedge

These days cryptocurrencies are most definitely not ‘mooning’. It seems many Bitcoin owners are listening to the FUD about this unique digital asset class, and even starting to take note of what ‘no-coiners’ are saying and clearing out their crypto wallets

Stripping out the hammy crypto jargon (mooning, for the unitiated, means rising in price; while FUD is a term used to dismiss outside critics), cryptocurrencies are having a bad crisis.

That crisis being the sudden surge in prices throughout the world economy that started to occur approximately a year ago and is likely to persist throughout this year, too, as the bloody conflict in Ukraine grinds on.

US inflation noticeably tracked up this time last year and, after a brief period defying the price growth trend, cryptocurrencies are now nowhere near going to the moon. A few numbers illustrate the failure to defy market gravity.

Bitcoin, by far the largest crypto asset, has lost almost a fifth of its value since April 2021 and is down almost 10pc this year. If you bought in during November you have lost almost a third of your money.

The market cap of the bitcoin market has tanked by almost 25pc since inflation started ravaging global markets in spring of last year.

The performance among the other coins in this market has been more mixed. While the number two crypto, ethereum, has slid by 13pc this year, it has stood up far better than bitcoin since inflation crept into the global financial system, while another crypto, tether, has also weathered inflationary storms reasonably well, pegged as it is to the US dollar, making it a so-called stablecoin.

The real carnage is to be found among those who purchased dogecoin last May, when it was championed in a series of tweets by rocketman Elon Musk.

Anyone who imbibed the Musk hype of this period is now holding a set of coins that are down almost 50pc in value – not much inflation hedging there.

Spare a thought, too, for the holders of filecoin, a cryptocurrency which has lost 85pc of its value in the last year.

While such violent swings in prices are typical of the crypto market, it was all meant to be so different for cryptocurrencies when dormant inflation exploded into life again last year.

When critics of bitcoin used to evaluate the asset against the three classic tests of money (medium of exchange, unit of account, store of value), crypto cheerleaders seemed nonplussed about the first two, but stubbornly resisted the merest suggestion that cryptocurrencies would not hold up in an inflationary environment.

Yet enthusiasts are now scratching their heads over why bitcoin and other tokens are struggling to preserve their value when the opposite was supposed to be happening.

Some suggest it is simply a liquidity issue as Covid relief payments dry up and the US Federal Reserve winds down its balance sheet. Others suggest that the pattern in the first half of 2022 is just temporary.

These coins tie back to zero physical assets in most cases, and many have suggested their only investment rationale is a type of grand delusion. But the argument was that this grand delusion would preserve their value in a world of rising prices and falling standards of living. Superficially that would seem the case. Cryptocurrencies are scarce by nature.

For example, there are only about 19 million bitcoins in the world and scarcity is the key to inflation hedging, classical theories tell us. Yet here we are. While cryptocurrencies may be scarce in terms of how many are minted, the number of people trading them is very large.

Because bitcoin units are divisible into smaller fractional portions, it allows more and more people to buy into the sector, even though the number of actual bitcoins stays the same.

The other argument for cryptocurrencies as inflation hedges has been that they are ‘uncorrelated’ assets, trading independently from the rest of the financial universe and, by extension, free from the meddling of central banks and global governments. This idea has been a key selling point in the marketing of crypto to retail investors.

Broadly it is nonsense. Cryptocurrencies are of course impacted by price fluctuations, interest rates, fiscal policy, currency fluctuations and – yes – the movement of other asset classes.

As the Federal Reserve gears up for a set of interest rate hikes this year the idea that cryptocurrencies are sealed off from movement in other asset classes will be sorely tested.

In fact, far from being insulated from the wider economic landscape, the opposite may be the case. Many crypto traders are trading on margin, using either borrowed fiat money or borrowed cryptocurrencies such as tether, which reflect wider fiat money trends.

So, it seems that scarcity and independence from other assets do not protect cryptocurrencies in the same way gold, which is up 8pc this year, traditionally does.

Meanwhile trading volumes have also been sliding although the crypto media ecosystem remains as enthusiastic and defiant as ever over the future of the asset class.

This is not a world of introspection or doubt. But make no mistake: the first real structural test of this new asset class is upon us. So far, it is failing.

Emmet Oliver is a lecturer at TCD Business School and the UCD Lochlann Quinn School of Business