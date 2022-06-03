Crypto firms turn to job cuts as cyclical downturn takes hold

The crypto industry – white-hot last year as Bitcoin soared to a record and enthusiasm for everything from Bored Ape NFTs to DeFi and “play-to-earn” games propelled the entire market past $3trn (€2.8trn) – is feeling a chill.

Gemini Trust, the crypto business run by billionaire twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, yesterday told staff of plans to slash the company’s workforce by 10pc as trading across the industry slumps. Rain Financial – one of the Middle East’s largest crypto exchanges, with big backers from Silicon Valley – also made cuts, laying off dozens of employees, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. Meanwhile, crypto exchange Coinbase Global, its shares in a funk as transaction volumes decline, said last month it will slow its pace of hiring.

“This is where we are now, in the contraction phase that is settling into a period of stasis – what our industry refers to as ‘crypto winter,’” the Winklevoss brothers wrote in a memo sent to Gemini employees that was viewed by Bloomberg News.

“This has all been further compounded by the current macroeconomic and geopolitical turmoil. We are not alone.”

Cryptocurrency prices have declined this year from the highs reached in early November and have largely remained in the doldrums, with the market now less than half the size it was at its 2021 peak. It’s only recently, though, that digital-asset executives have begun to characterise the situation as a cyclical “crypto winter,” when token prices may stay depressed for months. During the crypto winter of 2018, layoffs permeated the industry.

Venture capitalists are still pumping money into crypto startups, with Andreessen Horowitz breaking records last week by raising a $4.5bn fund dedicated to crypto, and Binance’s venture-capital arm raising a $500m crypto fund.

But signs of cracks have begun to appear in recent weeks – particularly at exchanges, which typically see trading volume plunge during bear markets, when retail investors retreat. Gemini is refocusing “only on products that are critical to our mission”, according to the memo, with “turbulent market conditions that are likely to persist for some time”.