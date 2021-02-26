Cryptic tweets spark further surge for GameStop shares

GameStop extended its sudden resurgence yesterday as day traders took cues from cryptic Twitter messages and a short-seller report to jump back into the stock.

The videogame retailer rose as much as 85pc to $170.01 (€139.54) in New York, before paring the gain to 55pc. This comes after more than doubling in the final 90 minutes of trading on Wednesday. Other favorites of traders populating Reddit forums also soared, having fallen far from the highs of last month's buying frenzy.

Analysts cited a Tweet by activist investor and GameStop board member Ryan Cohen posted shortly before the stock started surging on Wednesday, suggesting Reddit traders may see it as a message to resume buying.

A report from Citron Research suggesting the company purchase Esports Entertainment Group to pivot away from its declining retail business provided a further catalyst.

GameStop's wild ride added $6.5bn in market value over two days as bouts of volatility led to trading halts across Reddit-favorite stocks.

Its shares were halted at least four times, while Koss and Express also experienced one each.

Among other favorites of traders populating Reddit forums, AMC Entertainment advanced 12pc after gaining 59pc in the first three days of the week, while Koss surged 61pc.

Citron's suggestion on the potential for GameStop to purchase Esports also drew attention. The short-seller set a share price target of $50 for Esports, which gained as much as 39pc to $24.48, the highest since November 2017.

GameStop's rally was initially spurred by a final-hour rally on Wednesday that brought the stock its biggest advance since January 29, the day Robinhood Markets restricted trading in it and 49 other stocks at the height of the frenzy.

The sudden revival in left-for-dead stocks recalled an episode last month that captured the attention of Wall Street, regulators and eventually Congress, as members of Reddit's WallStreetBets forum egged on retail hordes in an attempt to take on professional short sellers.

The GameStop frenzy came after Bloomberg News reported late Tuesday that CFO Jim Bell was pushed out in a disagreement over strategy to make way for an executive more in line with the vision of activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen. His addition to the board in early January underpinned the first flurry of moves in the stock after capturing the attention of WallStreetBets.

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for Markets.com, said the sudden surge in GameStop late Wednesday might have been triggered by a tweet from Cohen, who posted a picture of a McDonald's ice cream about two hours before the US cash equity close.

"Does it signal Cohen will fix the company the way McDonald's finally fixed its ice cream machines?," Wilson wrote in a note. "Or could it be even more cryptic and related to a new website that tells you in real time whether your local McDonald's has a functioning ice cream machine? Who knows, stranger things have happened. It looks like the Reddit crowd are at it again."



