Croatia gets the nod to join the euro in 2023

The euro zone is moving closer to adding its 20th member after Croatia was ruled to be in good enough shape to join the club next year.

The European Commission has recommended that the Adriatic nation of 3.9 million people should be allowed to adopt the common currency after finding that it fulfils the necessary requirements on issues including inflation and public debt.

"Less than a decade after joining the EU, Croatia is now ready to join the euro area," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement. "This will make Croatia's economy stronger, bringing benefits to its citizens, businesses and society at large."

Other European Union governments are expected to take a final decision on the country's bid in the first half of July, the commission said. They must still consult the European Parliament and the European Central Bank.

A final thumbs-up would make Croatia the first newcomer since Lithuania in 2015. Like the Baltic country, its bid is aimed in part at cementing a Western alignment following decades of communist rule after World War II. But there would be economic gains as well, such as lower interest rates and better credit ratings.

The currency switch "will bring benefits for citizens, businesses and state and make the economy more resilient to shocks," Croatian central bank Governor Boris Vujcic said.

Other eastern EU members – including Bulgaria and Romania – are seeking to follow suit. But some in the region are less eager, having seen the benefit of independent monetary policy in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis.