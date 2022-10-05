Crispin Odey’s hedge fund soars as his heavy bets against the pound pay out

Crispin Odey's best year ever went to a new level amid tumultuous markets last month.

His hedge fund soared about 25pc in September, benefiting from his long-running short bets against UK government bonds and the pound amid wild volatility sparked by UK Prime Minister Liz Truss's plans to enact large-scale tax cuts.

The surge boosted his year-to-date gains to 193pc, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. His previous best yearly performance was almost three decades ago, when he returned 60pc in 1993. A spokesman for the London-based Odey Asset Management declined to comment.

The fund's short exposure to bond trades was worth about 111pc of its net asset value going into September, mostly related to two UK government securities maturing in 2050 and 2061, according to a separate investor note seen by Bloomberg. The government's plans for unfunded tax cuts caused a stampede out of UK government bonds and forced the Bank of England to intervene to calm markets.

Mr Odey's on-and-off wager against the pound has attracted outrage on social media and within political circles. Some see the trade as an attempt by the famed money manager to profit from the UK's economic woes after Brexit.

His Odey European hedge fund strategy had about $965m (€968m) at the end of August, according to a document.