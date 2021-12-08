CRH ‘ready to sell Oldcastle glass unit’ for a reported $3bn

Bolt-ons: CRH’s CEO Albert Manifold has bought several companies this year

CRH, Ireland’s biggest company and the world’s second-biggest building material maker by market value, is believed to be planning a sale of its Oldcastle Building Envelope unit that could fetch more than $3bn (€2.66bn) .

The Irish company is working with advisers and recently started reaching out to potential buyers, according to a confidential source.

The US-based unit is likely to attract interest from private equity firms.

Oldcastle Building Envelope generates around $300m in annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation.

The unit makes glass building products for projects ranging from storefronts and building entrances to shower enclosures and skylights.

CEO Albert Manifold has made several bolt-on acquisitions for CRH this year.

These include the purchase of Hancock Concrete Products LLC to expand its concrete pipe business in the US Midwest.

CRH shares in London have gained about 25pc this year, valuing the company at about $39bn.

The Dublin-based company, which regularly prunes its portfolio, could still decide to keep the business, it is believed.

A representative for CRH declined to comment.

CRH said last month in a trading update that it expects to deliver another “record performance” in 2021, with full-year earnings in excess of $5.25bn.

The group reported double-digit earnings growth in the nine months to

September 30 amid “good underlying demand” and price increases, which helped

off-set the impact of input inflation.

Sales increased 11pc to $22.8bn according to a trading update from the group.

CRH operates three divisions; Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products.

Third quarter and nine-month ebidta margins were ahead in all divisions.

The company, which employs around 77,000 people across 3,100 operating locations in 29 countries, has spent $1.4bn on acquisitions in 2021 and has a “strong pipeline of opportunities”.

So far this year the group has returned more than $800m of cash to shareholders through its ongoing share buyback programme.

The company will report its preliminary results for the full-year 2021 in March.