CRH launches legal action against US railroad firms

US subsidiaries of Irish building materials giant CRH have launched a major legal action in America, claiming that for years railroad companies there engaged in a conspiracy to impose an artificially-high fuel surcharge that saw them collect billions of dollars in extra profits.

CRH, whose CEO is Albert Manifold, is seeking unspecified but significant damages that would likely run to millions of dollars. It’s alleging violations of the Sherman Act, under which damages awarded can be trebled.

The Irish company’s antitrust case filed this week in Washington DC against the railroad groups is one of a slew of actions taken against the operators by well-known businesses including Kellogg, Mercedes Benz and Tropicana.

Railroad operators Union Pacific, BNSF, Norfolk Southern Railway and CSX Transportation have now been sued by CRH subsidiaries including Ash Grove and a unit of APG.

“The rail fuel surcharge is a separately identified fee that is charged by the railroads for the agreed-upon transportation, purportedly to compensate for increases in the cost of fuel,” notes the CRH complaint.

“Through their collective action, however, the defendants conspired to impose rail fuel surcharges that far exceeded any increases in the defendants’ fuel costs, and thereby collected billions of dollars of additional profits for a period of more than five years, including from plaintiffs,” the complaint adds.

The railroad companies being sued together controlled about 90pc of rail freight traffic in the United States between 2003 and 2008. Lawyers for the CRH firms allege that the rail firms began conspiring in 2003. It claims that the transportation companies also declined to undercut each other’s fuel surcharges.

“Defendants have restrained competition in the market for rate-unregulated rail freight transportation services and injured plaintiffs in their business and property,” the CRH units have alleged.

“Although the reason for deregulation of the railroad industry was to promote competition and lower freight rates, it is now clear that the opposite occurred—railroads collectively charged shippers supra-competitive prices,” they add in their complaint.

About 200 companies that shipped goods with the railroad companies have filed individual complaints against them in multiple US jurisdictions after an effort to have their actions classified as a class suit was rejected for a second time in 2019.

The railroad companies have already denied there was a conspiracy in any of their actions. They have argued that the companies taking actions have sought to infer a conspiracy based only on the fact that there were similar actions taken by all of the targeted railroad companies.

But in February, a US judge rejected an effort by the railroad companies to prevent the plaintiffs from inferring a conspiracy from specific evidence.

“Defendants implemented policies that ensured that their fuel surcharges would be synchronised, rigidly enforced, and applied to as many freight shippers as possible,” lawyers for CRH have claimed.

North America accounted for about half CRH’s $27.6bn (€23bn) in sales last year.

