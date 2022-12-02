Credit Suisse stock falls close to price of discounted rights offering

Credit Suisse Group’s losing streak took the stock closer to the price that the Swiss lender is pitching to investors in a crucial capital raise, increasing risks that underwriting banks are left holding unwanted shares.

The stock fell as much as 5.49pc to a record low of 2.67 Swiss francs (€2.71), just 6pc above the price of 2.52 francs for subscription rights that Credit Suisse offered existing investors. The bank had set the price at a discount of 32pc to its stock value after the strategy presentation in October.

Credit Suisse is contending with its longest run of share losses ever, as the dilution from the capital raise adds to the pressure from years of scandal and mismanagement. The bank has warned it will post a loss of as much as 1.5bn Swiss francs in the fourth quarter, and has seen massive outflows from the key wealth management business amid a slump in confidence.

The threshold of 2.52 francs is “the ‘hard underwriting’ price for the consortium of 19 banks”, JPMorgan analysts said in a research note. If Credit Suisse’s shares keep trading above that level until “the last day of rights trading on December 6, 2022, we can assume at that point the capital raise was most likely a success”.

Having a large number of underwriters makes it easier to find buyers and reduces the risk for the investment banks to get stuck holding a large amount of the shares. As part of the lender’s capital raise plans, Saudi National Bank to invest up to 1.5bn francs in the lender, becoming a top shareholder.

Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann, speaking at a conference in London yesterday, said that the stock would stabilise after the rights issue is completed and that investors should expect volatility until then. The new shares are due to start trading on December 9.

“I cannot predict where the share price is going,” Mr Lehmann said. Until the end of the capital raise process, “we will have a little bit of volatility, but then I think it will start to somewhat stabilise and bottom out, and then we go from there.”

The rights issue, which is fully underwritten, “was one of the most intensely debated topics, one of the most difficult decisions we needed to take", he said. “But that your share price goes to roughly three francs or lower, it’s not a real surprise in terms of the dilution you need to do.”

While the rights offer is “highly unlikely” to fail, such a scenario would cause S&P to “evaluate” the impact on the credit ratings it has placed on Credit Suisse, analyst Anna Lozmann said. She also said that “continued strong outflows of deposits” could be a “trigger for a negative rating action”.

Credit Suisse’s overhaul, including job cuts and the carve-out of the investment banking business, has met with scepticism from analysts and investors concerned about the complexity of the restructuring. In the ongoing 13-day rout, Credit Suisse has lost 2.7bn francs in market value.

​