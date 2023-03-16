| 13.8°C Dublin

Credit Suisse shares surge 40pc after securing lifeline from Swiss central bank

The Credit Suisse Group AG headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. Photograph: Pascal Mora/Bloomberg Expand

The Credit Suisse Group AG headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. Photograph: Pascal Mora/Bloomberg

Ambereen Choudhury, Marion Halftermeyer, Macarena Munoz and Julien Ponthus

Credit Suisse Group AG shares surged as much as 40pc after Switzerland's central bank stepped in to support the lender, triggering a rally in bank stocks across Europe on easing investor concern that the firm's troubles would trigger a global banking crisis.

The Euro Stoxx Banks Index climbed 3.5pc at 9:09 a.m. in Paris after tumbling 8.4pc Wednesday, the most since March 2020, on mounting concerns over the health of Credit Suisse.

