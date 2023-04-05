Credit Suisse shareholders lash out at bank bosses as UBS takeover looms

Credit Suisse shareholders criticised the Swiss bank’s leaders on Tuesday for years of mismanagement, scandal and obfuscation that sent its stock price into the gutter, while executives apologised and insisted that the only way forward for the once-venerable lender was a government-engineered takeover by rival UBS.

A largely polite – if at times boisterous, emotional, angry and even humorous – mood pervaded at the first in-person shareholder meeting in four years and likely the last in the bank’s 167-year history: Credit Suisse is set to be swallowed by its crosstown competitor in the coming months in a deal that was forced through without a shareholder vote.

Despite speech after speech airing concerns ranging from Switzerland’s role in global finance to environmental impact to wiped-out pension savings, shareholders narrowly approved a compensation plan for last year that will pay out millions to executives and board members. Investors also re-elected board members who will shepherd the bank into UBS’s arms.

Axel Lehmann, who became Credit Suisse chairman only last year after joining the bank from UBS in 2021, decried “massive outflows” of customer funds in October and a “downward spiral” that culminated last month as a US banking crisis unleashed global financial turmoil.

“The bank could not be saved,” he said, and only two options awaited – a deal or bankruptcy.

“The bitterness, anger and shock of those who are disappointed, overwhelmed and affected by the developments of the past few weeks is palpable,” Mr Lehmann said.

“I apologise that we were no longer able to stem the loss of trust that had accumulated over the years and for disappointing you.”

The bank’s pending demise has been years in the making, with critics blaming a blend of greedy managers, either unsuspecting or toothless regulators, government officials asleep at the wheel, and international pressure for profits and financial market stability at the expense of Switzerland’s generally staid and conservative culture.

At times at the shareholder meeting, US finance and allegations of American bullying were a target.

A couple of dozen protesters, including some hoisting a severed boat labelled “Crisis Suisse”, gathered outside the Zurich hockey arena hosting the annual meeting, while shareholders and employees voiced their grievances as they got their last crack at managers.

Stepping to a podium, one blasted “bonus mania” and another used a metaphor from Christianity to repeatedly ask, “When is enough, enough?”

Yet another held up walnuts as props, saying: “A bag of these is worth about one share.” One young investor took off his shirt to reveal a T-shirt with the words “Stop the Swindle” written in red.

The Swiss attorney general has opened a probe.