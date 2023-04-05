| 10.5°C Dublin

Credit Suisse shareholders lash out at bank bosses as UBS takeover looms

Axel Lehmann, chairman of Credit Suisse Group. Photo: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg Expand

Jamey Keaten

Credit Suisse shareholders criticised the Swiss bank’s leaders on Tuesday for years of mismanagement, scandal and obfuscation that sent its stock price into the gutter, while executives apologised and insisted that the only way forward for the once-venerable lender was a government-engineered takeover by rival UBS.

A largely polite – if at times boisterous, emotional, angry and even humorous – mood pervaded at the first in-person shareholder meeting in four years and likely the last in the bank’s 167-year history: Credit Suisse is set to be swallowed by its crosstown competitor in the coming months in a deal that was forced through without a shareholder vote.

