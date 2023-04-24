| 6.6°C Dublin

Credit Suisse saw $69bn of outflows in frantic quarter

A protest against the UBS purchase of Credit Suisse takes place outside Credit Suisse headquarters in Zurich. Photo: Denis Balibouse/Reuters Expand

A protest against the UBS purchase of Credit Suisse takes place outside Credit Suisse headquarters in Zurich. Photo: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Marion Halftermeyer

Credit Suisse Group AG reported 61.2 billion francs ($69bn) of outflows in the first quarter and took a large writedown at its wealth management unit, underscoring the challenge for UBS Group AG in retaining key clients and assets after the emergency takeover.

The Swiss lender reported 47.1 billion francs of net outflows in wealth management, traditionally the most prized business, and said that a 1.3 billion franc impairment charge was mostly related to that unit.

