| 9.3°C Dublin

Close

Credit Suisse said to push back against UBS's $1bn offer

Swiss authorities stepped in with a €50bn emergency loan for Credit Suisse last week. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images Expand

Close

Swiss authorities stepped in with a €50bn emergency loan for Credit Suisse last week. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Swiss authorities stepped in with a €50bn emergency loan for Credit Suisse last week. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Swiss authorities stepped in with a €50bn emergency loan for Credit Suisse last week. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Jan-Henrik Foerster, Eyk Henning and Dinesh Nair

UBS Group is offering to buy Credit Suisse Group for as much as $1bn (€930,000), a deal that the troubled Swiss firm is pushing back on with backing from its biggest shareholder.

Credit Suisse, which ended Friday with a market value of about 7.4bn francs (€7.4bn), believes the offer is too low and would hurt shareholders and employees who have deferred stock, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Most Watched

Privacy