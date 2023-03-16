| 10.8°C Dublin

Credit Suisse in crisis taps $54bn from Swiss central bank

The Credit Suisse Group AG headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. Photograph: Pascal Mora/Bloomberg

Ambereen Choudhury and Marion Halftermeyer

Credit Suisse Group AG tapped the Swiss National Bank for as much as 50 billion francs ($54bn) and offered to repurchase debt, seeking to stem a crisis of confidence that has sent shockwaves across the global financial system.

The troubled lender will borrow the money from a central bank liquidity facility and is making a tender offer to buy back up to three billion francs of dollar- and euro-denominated debt, according to a statement released around 1:45 a.m. Zurich time Thursday. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse's top shareholder said "everything is fine" and the bank isn't likely to seek more capital, the day after his comments helped spark the biggest-ever slump in the stock.

