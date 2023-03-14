| 2.3°C Dublin

Credit Suisse finds ‘material weakness’ in financial reporting

Credit Suisse chair Axel Lehmann. Photograph: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg Expand

Marion Halftermeyer

Credit Suisse Group AG said it had identified "material weaknesses" in its reporting procedures for the financial years 2022 and 2021 and is adopting a remediation plan.

For the two years "the group's internal control over financial reporting was not effective," Credit Suisse said in its annual report released Tuesday. "Management has also accordingly concluded that our disclosure controls and procedures were not effective."

