Credit Suisse braces for billions in losses from Archegos Capital blow-up

Credit Suisse Group hadn't finished the probe of its last crisis when the newest one hit.

The Swiss bank expects its loss tied to the implosion of Archegos Capital Management to run into the billions, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The firm spent Monday trying to calm its shell-shocked staff while facing heat from investors already reeling from the bank's exposure to Greensill Capital's collapse earlier this month.

March's blow-ups may wipe out more than a year of profits for the bank and threaten its stock buyback plans, as well as adding to the reputational hit from other missteps.

With the shares posting the only decline among Europe's major banks in 2021 and a new chairman starting next month, CEO Thomas Gottstein is facing questions over whether he and risk chief Lara Warner have a handle on the bank's exposures.

"Risk control at every level in this bank must be examined and changes made where there are deficiencies," David Herro, chief investment officer at Harris Associates, one of the biggest investors in the bank, said in an email. "But I state the obvious?"

The bank has warned it faces "highly significant" losses tied to Archegos. Analysts at Berenberg pegged the hit at 3bn Swiss francs, on top of 500m francs from the Greensill issues.

Mr Gottstein – who's been in almost constant fire-fighting mode since taking over about a year ago – attempted to calm senior bankers and traders in a call late Monday, sources say. Speaking alongside investment bank head Brian Chin, he said the lender was still working to figure out the size of the hit and told bankers this was a time to pull together and not focus on the potential impact on pay.

Senior bankers questioned when Credit Suisse would learn from the incidents. Executives also said it's too early to say if the dividend is at risk, one source said.

While Credit Suisse isn't the only bank to face losses from the family office of former hedge fund manager Bill Hwang, it's just the latest in a series of hits, write-downs and scandals that seem to occur at ever shorter intervals.

Mr Gottstein has ordered reviews and made adjustments, but by and large has defended the bank's appetite for risk.

Credit Suisse shares fell 3.2pc in Zurich yesterday and are down about 9pc so far this year.

The cost to protect its debt against default for five years continued to rise, reaching as high as 74.7 basis points, the highest since July, according to ICE Data Services. Its 4.875pc dollar bonds due 2045 were among the worst performers in the investment-grade market, widening 8.5 basis points, according to Trace.

In his first reshuffle last year, Mr Gottstein elevated Ms Warner to head both risk and compliance. The promotion made her perhaps the bank's most senior female executive and ended any questions of whether she would be held back by being a close confidante of Gottstein's predecessor Tidjane Thiam.

Mr Thiam had given Ms Warner a key role in cleaning up legacy issues and helping reset the risk appetite for his strategy, which focused on doing more business with the bank's wealthy clients.

