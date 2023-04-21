Credit Suisse bondholders sue Swiss regulator over $17bln bond wipeout -report

Credit Suisse Group AG bondholders, representing $4.5bn of the $17bn of wiped-out Additional Tier 1 bonds of the company, have filed a lawsuit against Switzerland's banking regulator, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The complaint says the regulator, Finma, acted unconstitutionally when it ordered Credit Suisse to cancel the AT1 debt following the rescue merger with UBS, the Financial Times report said.