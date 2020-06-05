Crash test studies: Insurers say self-driving cars not a fail-safe option

Companies working on self-driving vehicles have criticised an insurance industry study suggesting that only a third of all US road crashes could be prevented by driverless cars, arguing that the study has underestimated the technology's capabilities.

The study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety analysed 5,000 US crashes and concluded that only those caused by driver perception errors and incapacitation could be prevented by self-driving cars.

The autonomous vehicle industry said that its cars were programmed to prevent a far higher number of crash causes, including more complex errors caused by drivers making bad evasive manoeuvres.

Autonomous vehicles could avoid 72pc of crashes, said Partners for Automated Vehicle Education, a consortium of self-driving technology companies. © Reuters

Irish Independent