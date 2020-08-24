Cracks in the Swarovski family's crystal kingdom

Lost sparkle: Swarovski chief executive Robert Buchbauer is planning to scale down the company’s products and focus on up-market items

For more than a century, Swarovski has churned out crystals in every imaginable shape and form, from sparkling dolphin figurines to encrusted fountain pens to glittering mobile-phone cases.

An affordable indulgence rarely costing more than a few hundred euro, Swarovski trinkets have invaded every corner of the world, providing a comfortable life for the family behind the empire and for the people of Wattens, the small town in the Austrian Alps where the company is based.

But as Swarovski celebrates its 125th anniversary, there's little cause for jubilation. Revenue is set to take a hard hit this year, falling by a third to about €2bn; management has announced 6,000 job cuts; and the family risks ceding some control should the new chief executive eventually prevail with his plans for a possible stock-market listing or a strategic partner.

The cracks in the crystal kingdom have exposed a deep rift in the sprawling Swarovski family of more than 200 individuals, many of whom are spread between Austria and Switzerland.

It's from here, on the shores of Lake Zurich, that the company runs its main corporate functions under CEO Robert Buchbauer, himself a member of the clan. For his relatives and the residents of Wattens opposing the radical overhaul, Mr Buchbauer has a tough message: get on board or risk being swept away by the market forces that Swarovski chose to ignore for too long.

"It's very painful for everybody, but we have to take the steps that we should have taken years ago," said Mr Buchbauer.

In the future, Swarovski will focus on higher quality products with unique designs rather than trying to offer everything for everybody, he said: "Swarovski crystals on a €10 T-shirt don't add to our profitability and hurt our brand image."

Swarovski offers a cautionary lesson in the pitfalls of globalisation. Rapid expansion elevated the business from its Austrian backwater onto the world's red carpets and prime shopping streets, but then turned on the company when changing consumer trends blindsided the family long accustomed to profitable payouts.

The coronavirus pandemic has only amplified the crisis, laying waste to the sprawling network of Swarovski boutiques in now deserted shopping malls and airports around the world.

Swarovski's 30,000 employees churn out a vast array of sparkling adornments. Hollywood celebrities from Marilyn Monroe to Audrey Hepburn donned Swarovski-encrusted gowns and jewellery. At this year's Super Bowl concert, Jennifer Lopez paraded a Swarovski crystal manicure during her half-time performance.

But despite its affiliation with the glittering world of high fashion and celebrities, the majority of products costs less than €100.

That places Swarovski into the cut-throat segment of mass-market luxury, with its thin margins and fleeting consumer loyalty.

After years of expansion, Mr Buchbauer says Swarovski needs to refocus and learn that less is more. That means exiting the low-margin wholesale business where cheaper competition from Egypt or China has dented profit.

If Swarovski wants to survive, it needs to offer fewer but more exclusive items under its own brand, and cut back its network of 3,000 boutiques, the CEO says. Mr Buchbauer's vision for the new Swarovski is to sell more carefully curated products tailor-made to match consumer tastes, a turnaround he predicts will take two to three years to execute.

Family-owned luxury companies have struggled to remain independent, with the likes of jewellery house Bulgari or cashmere specialist Loro Piana seeking shelter in a multi-national conglomerate like LVMH.

Others, like high-end winter outfitters Canada Goose and Italian silk-and-leather label Salvatore Ferragamo, have sold shares to the public, easing their access to capital.

Mr Buchbauer's plans have met stiff opposition from other members of the family, who accuse him of causing irreversible damage to the components business run out of Wattens. While his critics concede the company needs an overhaul, they say the cuts are too deep.

"The Swarovski family is shocked," Paul Swarovski, a member of one of the Austrian arms, said in an interview. "There are still lots of opportunities to sell billions of high-quality crystal components around the world, and Robert Buchbauer has to come up with ideas on how to gain these customers rather than shutting things down and laying off expert workers."

Whether Mr Buchbauer gets his way remains unclear. His detractors say he needs approval from a shareholder meeting, which may be hard to come by given the splintered nature of the family. Mr Buchbauer claims he has the required backing from key stakeholders.

The conflict raging at Swarovski coincides with changing trends in consumer behaviour. Today's shoppers like to mix high-end designers with fast-fashion alternatives, often at the expense of the more affordable branded players that occupy the middle of the market, according to Zuzanna Pusz, an analyst at UBS focused on the luxury-goods industry.

The rapid rise of e-commerce has diminished the relevance of physical stores and third-party retailers, long a stronghold for Swarovski. Social media has leapfrogged print advertising and many glitzy events where Swarovski and its shimmering swan emblem were a fixture.

Then there's the push toward premium products and recognisable names, particularly in China. Richemont bought Italy's Buccellati to expand its portfolio of high-end jewellery. LVMH last year agreed to acquire Tiffany for $16bn, picking up one of the best-known names in a highly fragmented jewellery market.

If Swarovski wants to have a future and retain its status as a globally recognised brand, it needs to make the painful cuts now, even if it risks sparking a cross-Alpine family feud, Mr Buchbauer said.

"Bad news always creates lots of emotion," he said. "But in the end it's about the long-term survival of this business."

