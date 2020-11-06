Covid threatens survival of 200 European airports says lobby group

Almost 200 airports around Europe are facing insolvency and are “looking down the barrel of a gun” as winter approaches, according to the director of the European arm of Airports Council International, Olivier Jankovec.

He has called on governments to provide direct funding to airports to help them survive.

Airports across the EU are under intense financial pressure due to the slump in passenger numbers because of the Covid pandemic.

Ireland West Airport Knock recently said it will close for a month from November 14 after Ryanair said it will temporarily suspend flights from the airport.

The DAA, the semi-State company that operates Dublin and Cork airports, said it’s been losing more than €1m a day since March, when the first lockdown was imposed.

“Large scale job losses and insolvency are no longer worst-case projections for Europe’s airports,” warned Mr Jankovec.

“We’re already looking down the barrel of the gun, and the crisis continues to deepen,” he added. “The situation requires urgent and decisive action with an ad hoc Recovery Framework for Aviation at EU level enabling support beyond 2021 and Governments providing financial support accordingly.”

He said extending supportive unemployment schemes for all staff working at airports must be a priority, as should compensating airports for lost revenue and supporting the rebuilding of air connectivity up to 2023.

ACI Europe claimed that in contrast to airlines, which have benefitted from more than €31.8bn in financial aid from European governments, the support extended to airports has so far remained limited, totalling €840m.

“All this means that cash burn by airports, already at unsustainable levels, will only accelerate along with further job losses without urgent intervention,” ACI Europe insisted.

It added that the European Union should introduce a recovery framework for aviation.

ACI Europe said that should include compensation for airports for damages caused by the pandemic. It should also include a common framework to allow member states to esta blish air connectivity restart sch emes, it added.

“These targeted and time limited schemes would allow support for the resumption of air routes suspended due to the pandemic until 2023,” it said.

The director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Alexandre de Juniac, said this week that the airline industry’s recovery has “hit a wall”.

“A resurgence in Covid-19 outbreaks – particularly in Europe and the US – combined with governments’ reliance on the blunt instrument of quarantine in the absence of globally aligned testing regimes, has halted momentum toward re-opening borders to travel,” he said.

Last month, passenger demand for European carriers slumped 82.5pc compared to a year ago. That compared to an 80.5pc decline in August. IATA said that Europe was the only global region to see a deterioration in passenger numbers in September compared to August, as higher Covid infection levels prompted border closures.

“The airline industry cannot slash costs fast enough to compensate for the collapse in passenger demand brought about by Covid-19 and government border closures and quarantines,” said Mr de Juniac.

“Some 4.8 million aviation-sector jobs are imperiled,” he added.

