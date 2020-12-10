Covid shot shows globalisation is a force for good

| 7.7°C Dublin
Premium
Global effort culminated with a vaccine from Belgium in a Chinese vial, delivered with an Irish-made needle in a syringe from America
When Enniskillen-born Margaret Keenan was given her Covid jab in a Coventry hospital, the vaccine had made its way from a factory in the small Belgian town of Puurs, which until now had been most famous for its Duvel beers.
But you need more than just the vaccine. Ireland is the world’s second largest exporter of syringe needles, so perhaps that came from here. But for the vials, China is the main global source and if you want syringes, it is the US.
This is what globalisation looks like, and shows it working at its best as no one country can afford to ‘go it alone’ any more, except at vast cost.
When the pandemic struck Europe and America in the spring, it looked as if it was going to be the final nail in the coffin for globalisation.
By March 16, President Donald Trump had dubbed coronavirus the “Chinese virus” as he imposed export restrictions on US-made surgical masks, respirators and gloves.
Europe looked no better.
Chancellor Angela Merkel banned most exports of protective equipment even as the pandemic raged through Italy while France reneged on existing contracts amid a worldwide scramble for resources that also saw Ireland end up on the receiving end of an Italian ban on the export of oxygen hoods.
According to the Peterson Institute for International Economics, more than 70 countries plus the European Union imposed export controls on local supplies of personal protective equipment, ventilators, or medicines during the first four months of the pandemic.
These protectionist measures did little good and after the initial panic, global supply chains worked so well that they more than met increased demand for protective gear.
The story of the vaccines themselves is also a testament to globalisation.
The “Oxford vaccine” is also the child of Anglo-Swedish multinational Astra-Zeneca and it needed an Italian company called IRBM to transform the experimental vaccine into reality at its cutting edge facilities outside Rome.
The story of the Pfizer vaccine starts with Katalin Kariko, a Hungarian-born scientist who went to the US for research and then joined the BioNTech, the German start-up founded by husband and wife team Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci, the children of Turkish immigrant workers.
This is a powerful narrative for free trade, open borders and migration, all of which have made the world very much richer since the Second World War.
That’s not to say that globalisation doesn’t have costs – the garments industry here was a victim of outsourcing and across the world, steel and electronics fabrication has shifted to Asia.
The tragedy of globalisation for Ireland’s garment industry or for the carmakers of Detroit was the failure of governments to foster new jobs thanks to the small state ideology of Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher.
The pandemic has reminded us that governments are a force for good. They have borrowed to support firms and workers and underwritten the cost of the vaccines.
A return to economic cooperation after the damaging Trump-era trade wars would pay huge dividends and the potential for higher economic growth is there to be grasped if we are brave enough.
“I’m from the government and I’m here to help” are not the nine most terrifying words in English, as President Reagan stated in 1986.
Online Editors