Covid shot shows globalisation is a force for good

Global effort culminated with a vaccine from Belgium in a Chinese vial, delivered with an Irish-made needle in a syringe from America

When Enniskillen-born Margaret Keenan was given her Covid jab in a Coventry hospital, the vaccine had made its way from a factory in the small Belgian town of Puurs, which until now had been most famous for its Duvel beers.

But you need more than just the vaccine. Ireland is the world’s second largest exporter of syringe needles, so perhaps that came from here. But for the vials, China is the main global source and if you want syringes, it is the US.

This is what globalisation looks like, and shows it working at its best as no one country can afford to ‘go it alone’ any more, except at vast cost.