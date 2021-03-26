Covid fears hit oil price despite Suez block

Oil prices fell sharply dropped as mounting lockdowns in Europe blunted the potential impact of crude cargoes backing up outside the blocked Suez Canal.

Futures fell as much as 6.1pc in New York yesterday in the wake of declining equities and a stronger dollar, which reduces the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. Meanwhile, work to re-float the massive ship that’s stuck in the canal continued without success on yesterday in Egypt.

A recent increase in coronavirus cases is also curbing demand. The US reported the most new cases on Wednesday since February 12, while European countries have tightened restrictions recently. Volatility has risen to the highest since November. That leaves little to stoke immediate optimism ahead of a full-fledged economic reopening from the pandemic.

“Equities are down, people are concerned about the broader picture in the global economy and oil prices had already gone a long way,” said Peter McNally, global head for industrials, materials and energy at Third Bridge.

“There’s pent up demand for travel, whether it be air or road. That is still coming. But in the near-term there’s a few hurdles we need to clear before we get to that point.”

Oil is up nearly 20pc this year.

Bloomberg