Help: Food bank volunteers in US as 26 million are jobless

Business activity across the eurozone buckled in April under the impact of coronavirus lockdowns that have inflicted "unprecedented" damage on economies and pushed job layoffs to record levels.

The IHS Markit data - among the most closely watched in the world - showed that both manufacturing and services had been hit harder than during the financial crisis and indicated that government work schemes were being overwhelmed by jobs losses.

The IHS purchasing manager index for services plunged to a reading of 11.7 in April from 26.4 in March while its manufacturing index collapsed to a record low of 18.4 from 38.5.

Any reading below 50 on the indexes indicates an economic contraction, so these readings were in deep depression territory and consultancy Capital Economics estimated that the losses translated into a 5pc quarter-on-quarter decline in eurozone gross domestic product (GDP).

The most alarming aspect if the report however was the scale of jobs losses.

Many governments, including here in Ireland, have put in place schemes that aim to keep links between workers and employers. The State picks up all or part of the wage bill so as to prevent mass unemployment.

"Businesses indicate that layoffs are happening at a record pace in April, indicating that short-time work schemes cannot absorb all of the labour market shock and that unemployment is likely to rise substantially in the short run," said Bert Colijn, senior economist for the eurozone at investment bank ING.

The press release stated that even if furloughed workers are excluded, the fall in employment was among the steepest ever recorded.

That trend has been seen here too, with more workers than expected signing up for a flat rate €350 a week pandemic unemployment payment while a wage subsidy scheme has not gained as much traction as anticipated.

Job losses are also accelerating in the US with another 4.4 million Americans filing claims last week - pushing the total to a record 26 million in the world's largest economy.

While some lockdowns in Europe are now being eased, which will help economies recover, the concern is that many firms will simply be too indebted to carry on and will go out of business.

A surge in jobless numbers would also work against a rapid recovery.

The Department of Finance said this week that it expected 22pc of the workforce here would lose their jobs at the peak of the crisis but that most of those would soon be back in work as the economy recovered gradually through the second half of this year and on into 2021.

"As lockdown measures across the eurozone are gradually lifted with many countries taking first small steps late April and early May, the question is how activity will pick up in the coming weeks," said Mr Colijn.

"No one expects a quick bounce-back of activity, but some recovery from April lows would make sense as some businesses are allowed to cautiously reopen," he added.

The full lockdown here lasts until May 5 with Government is currently considering measures to ease restrictions.

Irish Independent