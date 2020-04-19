Covid-19 trade slump fears rise for the economy

A rose by any other name: This Dublin flower seller is part of a global industry worth $8bn with supply chains criss-crossing the world that has been shuttered by coronavirus in the same way as the world’s car plants. Photo: Brian lawless/PA Wire

An unexpected slide in exports in February served as a reminder of how vulnerable the economy is to trade and there is a risk that some estimates have underestimated the potential for a pandemic trade shock.

The State basically imports what it consumes and exports what it produces and much of that trade is highly specialised in medical and pharmaceutical products, which were worth €49.66bn last year, a third of total exports, and the United States was our biggest single export destination, accounting for 31pc of sales.

Pharmaceuticals have been a winning strategy and one most economists feel has a long way to run, but it does leave a lot of eggs in one basket, as the sharp slide in February's exports showed.

"The Irish economy is relatively small but globalised. As a result, Ireland is more sensitive to developments around the world and will be more volatile than its EU peers," said Nuno Fernandes, professor of finance at IESE Business School, one of the top ranked in the world.

Prof Fernandes's "worst-case" scenario is that the economy shrinks 11pc this year if the halt in economic activity lasts to the end of July.

His base case is for a 5pc decline and that compares with an estimate from the Central Bank of Ireland for an 8pc fall here and losses for most European countries of 2-4pc, according to the IESE study.

Chemicals and pharma exports are highly volatile, so it wouldn't pay to read too much into one month.

Recent research from the Central Bank showed that just one product category, antisera and other blood fractions, had been responsible for 40pc of the growth in the chemicals and related products sector in the first nine months of last year.

The presence of cash-rich US multinationals is also a strength for the economy. Apple and Google-owner Alphabet both have north of €100m in cash, for example, so they can certainly ride out the Covid-19 shock.

Intellectual property held up well during the financial crash too, which should again indicate Ireland is relatively well insulated.

Still, Prof Fernandes warns that some big multinationals will suffer and there is the risk of a backlash against globalisation.

"The reliance on the activity of foreign-owned multinational is not a guarantee or insurance against the Covid-19 risks," he said.

The International Monetary Fund projects the world economy will shrink by 3pc.

"This makes the Great Lockdown the worst recession since the Great Depression, and far worse than the global financial crisis," the fund's chief economist Gita Gopinath said last week.

She also noted "there is considerable uncertainty about what the economic landscape will look like when we emerge from this lockdown".

