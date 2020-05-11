Covid-19 fight: Open Orphan subsidiary begins testing for coronavirus antibodies

A subsidiary of pharma services company Open Orphan has started antibody testing in the UK, aiming to determine if people have been previously infected with Covid-19.

Europe-focused Open Orphan specialises in rare disease and so-called orphan drugs.

The subsidiary, Hvivo, has entered into an exclusive contract with Quotient, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, to carry out tests.

The test is designed as a serological disease screen specific to Covid-19.

It detects the IgG and IgM antibodies that humans develop when infected by the coronavirus.

"We are delighted to exclusively partner with Quotient to bring fast and accurate Covid-19 antibody testing to the UK," said Cathal Friel, chairman of Open Orphan.

"There is a clear demand for Covid-19 antibody testing and we will be making testing available both as a standalone offering and will also utilise the testing capability to screen volunteers for our industry-leading range of human challenge studies to ensure no disruption to our clients."

Irish Independent