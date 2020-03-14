| 5.3°C Dublin

Covid-19 crisis will bring businesses, big and small, to the brink

Richard Curran

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, which has put the onus on governments Expand

Bloomberg

Covid-19 could trigger an economic downturn every bit as bad as the financial crash of 2008. It could even be worse, but it can only be hoped it will not drag on as long.

The financial crash was a top-down crisis. At the very top of the financial pyramid traded derivatives on sub-prime mortgages crashed. It lead to a liquidity crisis in the banking system.

Illiquidity filtered down to banks, real estate, borrowers, employers and ended up with people losing jobs or taking pay cuts.