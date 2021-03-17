Court dismisses Irish lessor's fraud claims against Boeing

A Chicago court has thrown out allegations including fraud made against Boeing by Dublin-based aircraft lessor Timaero in relation to a $740m-plus case linked to the troubled 737 Max jet.

The dismissal of fraud allegations against Boeing could significantly benefit the aircraft maker in any other claims made by customers that ordered the troubled jet before two fatal crashes that saw the Max grounded all over the world for more than a year.

Timaero’s remaining case against Boeing – an allegation of breach of contract, that wasn’t dismissed – has now also been transferred to Washington state.

Timaero is owned by controversial Russian state-owned development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB).

Timaero Ireland signed an agreement with Boeing in January 2014 to buy 20 Max aircraft. In 2016, Timaero converted two Boeing 737-800 orders to Max orders.

The Dublin-based lessor was due to take delivery of four Max jets by early December 2019, but had only received two aircraft out of its order.

Timaero is understood to have made $316m (€284m) in advance payments to Boeing between November 2013 and the end of 2018.

Timaero has claimed that Boeing's delivery delays are in breach of the aircraft delivery schedule agreed to by the pair and is the result of "Boeing's fault and negligence in designing the aircraft with a defective flight control system that it did not properly test and analyse".

In support of its fraud claim, Timaero alleged that Boeing’s senior management pressured employees to release the 737 Max in time to compete with the Airbus 320neo, and by so doing, fuelled decisions to cut corners and ignore red flags in the process of designing and implementing the flawed MCAS system, according to court filings.

The MCAS system was designed to automatically reorientate the Max parallel to the ground in the event its nose unexpectedly pitched upwards.

But Boeing had insisted that Timaero’s claims solely extended to breach of contract and not fraud or other allegations that had been made by the lessor.

An Illinois court has agreed.

“Timaero has not alleged that Boeing directed any fraudulent statements at Timaero any time after 737 Max production began,” noted the judge in the case.

“All of Boeing’s allegedly fraudulent statements were promises about a future machine rather than descriptions of an existing machine of known characteristics,” she added in her ruling to dismiss the fraud complaint against Boeing. “Such promises about future machines are not similarly considered representations of material fact.”

Timaero had claimed that Boeing never intended to fulfil its promises that the Max would gain approval from the Federal Aviation Administration without requiring additional simulator training, or that the aircraft would be “airworthy, safe, and free from design defects”.

Online Editors