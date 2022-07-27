| 15.7°C Dublin

Corporation tax threatened as IMF warns of slow growth

International Monetary Fund says the world may soon be ‘on the brink’ of a new recession

IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg Expand

John Ihle

Ireland’s buoyant corporate tax revenue is looking increasingly under threat after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut global growth forecasts on Tuesday for the third time this year.

The IMF warned that downside risks from high inflation and the Ukraine war were materialising and could push the world economy to the brink of recession if left unchecked.

