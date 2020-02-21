Coronavirus leaves cautious optimism of ECB out of date

The cautious optimism recently expressed by the European Central Bank (ECB) has already been overtaken by events, with weaker-than-expected economic data and the spread of coronavirus rendering it out of date.

The minutes of its meeting, the second under the leadership of Christine Lagarde, were released yesterday and saw the bank reaffirm its commitment to keeping its deposit rate at -0.5pc and asset purchases at €20bn per month.

"Incoming economic data confirmed the governing council's previous assessment of ongoing but moderate growth, with slightly more positive signals from forward-looking indicators," the ECB said.

The bank welcomed a pick-up in eurozone inflation, which moved up to 1.3pc in December, although it remains some distance from the ECB's 2pc target.

It also hailed a truce in the trade war between the US and China that had threatened to weigh heavily on global growth, especially in the German economy.

As a result, the central bank's assessment was that risks "had become less pronounced as some of the uncertainty surrounding international trade had receded".

Nevertheless, the minutes were still punctuated with continued uncertainty over the path for inflation.

"Overall, despite some positive signals for future growth and inflation, the outlook for price developments remained below the governing council's medium-term aim and risks to the outlook were still elevated," the minutes said.

The eurozone grew by just 0.1pc in the fourth quarter, less than the central bank had forecast in December.

Since the meeting took place, coronavirus infections have surged, shuttering factories and shops in China, with huge potential knock-on effects for the global economy.

"While the extent of the disruption from the virus on the eurozone economy is still unclear, the ECB's forecast for Q1 GDP growth of 0.3pc quarter on quarter now looks even more optimistic," said Jessica Hinds, Europe economist at Capital Economics.

Despite the threat from coronavirus, few economists are expecting the ECB to move on interest rates at its next meeting in March, even if it does add in some more cautionary language.

"Therefore, we expect the ECB council to recant some of the emerging optimism at its next meeting, but we still attach a relatively low probability to additional stimulus," said Oxford Economics' Oliver Rakau.

