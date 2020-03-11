| 8.4°C Dublin

Coronavirus hijacks UK's 'levelling up' budget

Emergency support to be unveiled

Finishing touches: New British chancellor Rishi Sunak ahead of an appearance on the BBC&rsquo;s &lsquo;Andrew Marr Show&rsquo; Expand

David Chance

The first budget for British prime minister Boris Johnson was supposed to deliver funding to 'level up' the newly Conservative constituencies in the north of England.

Instead, it will be a pandemic budget.

Newly minted chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak will find himself unveiling a raft of emergency measures later today aimed at propping up the economy as the coronavirus tightens its grip.

