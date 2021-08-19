Coronavirus: Australian airline Qantas tells its staff to get jabbed or get fired 

Flight: Vaccinations only way to end lockdowns and border closures, says Qantas CEO. Photographer: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg

Qantas Airways has demanded all staff get fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or risk being fired as authorities across Australia struggle to suppress fast-spreading outbreaks of the delta variant. The country's banks are opting for a softer approach.

Front-line workers including cabin crew, pilots and airport workers must be inoculated by November15, Qantas said in a statement yesterday. The deadline for the rest of the workforce is March 31 next year.

The airline follows United Airlines Holdings in requiring employee vaccinations, though other US carriers have stopped short of making jabs mandatory.

Qantas' recovery from the pandemic, which had been one of the quickest anywhere in the industry, has been upended by Delta-driven lockdowns across much of Australia, including Sydney and Melbourne.

"It's clear that vaccinations are the only way to end the cycle of lockdowns and border closures," Qantas Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce said.

"One crew member can fly into multiple cities and come into contact with thousands of people in a single day. Making sure they are vaccinated given the potential of this virus to spread is so important," Mr Joyce said.

Meanwhile, Australian banks and financial institutions aren't forcing staff to get vaccines, but they are giving time off to receive jabs.