Cork's Workvivo pens deal with US casino group

The Co Cork company, which recently secured investment from Eric S Yuan, founder of Nasdaq-listed Zoom Video Communications, announced the deal last week, which will see the software used by 3,700 employees. Seneca, which was founded in 2002 by the Seneca Nation of Indians, attracts around 15 million guests across its casinos and hotels each year.

Peter Rawlinson, chief marketing officer at Workvivo, said the deal validated plans to grow in the US. He said the company was hoping to have an office in California within the next two years. Workvivo is targeting one million users by 2021 and recurring revenues of $10m (€9m) by 2022.

