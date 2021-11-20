A Cork man has been nominated to take over as chairman of the world’s largest wealth manager.

UBS said on Saturday it nominated Colm Kelleher for election to the UBS Board of Directors to succeed Axel Weber as Chairman.

He will finish up his advisory duties with Morgan Stanley in April next year, at which point he will stand for election to succeed Axel Weber at the Swiss firm’s annual meeting that same month.

Mr Kelleher grew in a family with nine children in county Cork and later graduated from Oxford University.

Mr Kelleher was president of Morgan Stanley during the financial crisis, and significantly reduced the bank’s balance sheet and converted the firm to a traditional bank holding company. This allowed the bank to access key U.S. Federal Reserve funding, according to Reuters.

UBS’s current chairman Axel Weber described his potential successor as a financier with a “deep understanding of the global banking landscape”.

“His more than 30 years of leadership experience in banking and excellent relationships around the world make Colm an ideal fit for UBS,” Mr Weber added.

Colm Kelleher joined Morgan Stanley’s fixed-income sales team in 1989, and later took responsibility for the firm’s investment bank and trading operation, Bloomberg reports.

By 2016, after moving to retail brokerage, he was responsible for the bank’s two biggest businesses.

Lukas Gahwiler is nominated for election as Vice Chairman of the company, the statement added.

More to follow...