| 4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Core CEO Daniel Donovan defends appeal against €1.4m UK award

Mr Donovan won case against his former business partner in 2020

The parties were involved in a joint venture to develop property in the UK. Photo: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg Expand

Close

The parties were involved in a joint venture to develop property in the UK. Photo: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg

The parties were involved in a joint venture to develop property in the UK. Photo: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg

The parties were involved in a joint venture to develop property in the UK. Photo: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Lawyers for Daniel Donovan, the chief executive of Irish real estate investment trust Core, have successfully defended an appeal against a ruling in the London High Court last year that saw the businessman succeed in a £1.2m (€1.4m) claim.

The claim was made for a share of profits from a joint venture he and his family-owned firm had with a UK business.

Most Watched

Privacy