Core CEO Daniel Donovan defends appeal against €1.4m UK award

Lawyers for Daniel Donovan, the chief executive of Irish real estate investment trust Core, have successfully defended an appeal against a ruling in the London High Court last year that saw the businessman succeed in a £1.2m (€1.4m) claim.

The claim was made for a share of profits from a joint venture he and his family-owned firm had with a UK business.

Mr Donovan and his family-owned Naled vehicle sued Grainmarket Asset Management, alleging they were owed money arising from an agreement the three parties had for property development and investment.

Grainmarket is controlled by Mark Crader, who worked at Lehman Brothers in the 1990s when Mr Donovan also worked at the bank.

The two men had jointly invested in a number of properties, but around 2001, Mr Donovan left Lehmans to establish his own fund, Front Point Partners. Mr Crader bought him out of their joint investments at the time.

The pair crossed paths again, and in 2012 they entered into a joint venture, where money would be raised from investors to buy and convert properties from commercial to residential use in the UK.

Five projects were completed under the venture, with former Core Reit backer York Capital, a US hedge fund, among the investors in four of them.

By 2014, Mr Crader and Mr Donovan were increasingly having disagreements in relation to the allocation of the joint venture’s costs. In 2015, the joint venture came to an end, with Mr Donovan joining Core Reit in 2017.

Mr Donovan sought his share of fees he believed he was due from the five property deals. In a ruling last year, the London High Court said that he and Naled were entitled to those fees.

Mr Donovan was entitled to recover his share of performance fees, amounting to £705,000, and £12,500 in respect of administration fees. Naled was entitled to a £510,000 payment in respect of performance fees deducted from distributions made to it.

Grainmarket appealed the decision on a number of grounds. Among them was a claim that Mr Donovan had renounced the joint venture contract in early 2015 via email as disagreements continued over cost-sharing arrangements.

The appeals court agreed that Mr Donovan’s email was not a renunciation of the agreement, but was part of a discussion as to the appropriate way forward.

“Both parties recognised that the joint venture agreement was not working as they had hoped it would and that the two men were not working together well,” noted the judges. “It was important to them to find a solution which did not jeopardise their ongoing investment in the Lime Street project.”

The project at Lime Street in London was an office development that did not form part of the joint venture agreement that was the centre of the dispute, but a separate agreement between the parties.

However, the Lime Street project was also the subject of a dispute between Grainmarket and a Luxembourg fund. Mr Donovan and Mr Crader ultimately acquired the Lime Street property.

Mr Donovan and Naled have also been awarded their costs in defending the appeal made by Grainmarket.

Core pulled plans for a stock market flotation about three years ago.