Contagion fears graw as Evergrande misses its latest bond payment

Evergrande’s fate has unsettled financial markets worried about any fallout from its troubles. Photo: Gilles Sabrie/Bloomberg

Chine Evergrande Group on Tuesday missed its third round of bond payments in three weeks, intensifying market fears over contagion involving other property developers as a wall of debt payment obligations come due.

Some bondholders said they did not receive coupon payments totalling $148m (€128m) on Evergrande’s April 2022, April 2023 and April 2024 notes due on Tuesday following two payments it missed in September.

That puts investors at risk of large losses at the end of 30-day grace periods as the developer wrestles with more than $300bn in liabilities.

Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A total of $92.3bn of bonds issued by Chinese developers will be due in the next year, according to Refinitiv data.

“We see more defaults ahead if the liquidity problem does not improve markedly,” said brokerage CGS-CIMB in a note, adding developers with weaker credit rating are having difficulty in refinancing.

Trading of high-yield bonds remained soft on Tuesday after a rout in the previous session on fears of fast-spreading contagion in the $5trn sector, which accounts for a quarter of the Chinese economy.

Shanghai Stock Exchange data showed the top five losers among exchange-traded bonds in morning deals were all issued by property firms.

Small developers Modern Land and Sinic Holdings were the latest scrambling to delay deadlines, after Evergrande and Fantasia missed their payments since September.

Read More

Modern Land’s dollar bond due 2023 plunged 25pc to 32.25 cents on the dollar, while Sinic’s bond due 2022 rose 12pc to 19.35 cents, yielding over 1380pc.

Modern Land, whose shares dropped over 3pc to a new low on Tuesday, had requested bondholders on Monday to delay a repayment due later this month for three months, while Sinic said it would likely default next week.

Aoyuan’s bond due 2025 declined 3.5pc while Sunac’s bond due 2024 lost 2.6pc.

On Monday, Fantasia Holdings’ unit limited trading in its Shanghai bonds, which is often done ahead of defaults.

While global attention has been focused on missed dollar debt payments by Chinese property issuers, market indicators suggest contagion fears and a slowing economy are spreading further.

Market players say the sell-off, however, appears limited to more riskier bond names.

The cost of insuring against a China sovereign default continued to rise on Tuesday, with five-year credit default swaps – which investors typically use as a hedge against rising risk – hitting its highest point since April 2020.

The option-adjusted spread on the ICE BofA Asian Dollar High Yield Corporate China Issuers Index pulled back to 2,061 basis points early on Tuesday, just off its previous all-time high of 2,069 basis points on Friday.

Shares of several other property firms, however, fared better as markets bet on more loosening of policies following northeastern city of Harbin’s measures to support property developers.

Top developers Country Garden and Sunac China both rose 2pc.

Evergrande’s electric vehicles unit jumped over 10pc after it vowed to start producing cars next year.