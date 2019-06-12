Consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser appoints new CEO

Consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser, which owns brands such as Cillit Bang and Gaviscon, has announced the appointment of Laxman Narasimhan as its new chief.

Mr Narasimhan will take over as chief executive officer from departing boss Rakesh Kapoor in September 2019.

He joins the company, which specialises in health and hygiene, from Pepsico, where he is currently the global chief commercial officer.

Mr Narasimhan, who will earn an annual salary of £950,000 (€1m), will initially join as CEO-designate and be appointed to the board as an executive director on July 16.

He will then take over as group chief executive officer, while also leading the firm's health business unit, from September 1.

Chris Sinclair, chairman of the company board, said: "Laxman is an outstanding leader who brings wide experience across the consumer goods sector, both operationally at scale, and from his time at McKinsey.

"He has led complex operational businesses and inspired teams across developed and emerging markets to achieve market-leading performance."

Press Association