Consolidation talks for Spanish banks dampens market gains

BANCO Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) is in takeover talks with rival Banco de Sabadell to create one of Spain's largest lenders, as consolidation accelerates in the nation's financial services industry.

BBVA and Sabadell confirmed the discussions in regulatory filings on Monday and said they have appointed external advisers. BBVA, with a market value of €24bn, is more than ten times bigger than its rival.

Banks in Spain are at the forefront of a wave of consolidation in Europe, where years of negative interest rates have hurt lending revenue and forced lenders to seek ways to lower costs.

BBVA's acquisition of Sabadell would vie for the position of national powerhouse with CaixaBank, which agreed to acquire smaller rival Bankia in a €3.8bn deal. Unicaja and Liberbank are also in talks to form Spain's fifth-largest lender.

BBVA's move came on the same day that it announced the $11.6bn (€9.77bn) sale of its US business to PNC Financial Services Group, freeing up firepower for potential deals and boosting its key capital ratio.

Chairman Carlos Torres said that the €8.5bn injection from the disposal may be used to explore "value-creating opportunities in the markets where we have superior franchises”.

CEO Onur Genc had signaled his openness to deals during a summit in September.

Sabadell has been working with Goldman Sachs in recent months on options including a sale or merger, asset disposals or buying a smaller competitor, people with knowledge of the matter have said. Spanish media reported on Monday that BBVA is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Caixa and Bankia deal marked a reversal for BBVA, which had remained highly focused on its international operations in recent years instead of domestic consolidation.

Bloomberg