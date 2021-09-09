Coinbase boss slams ‘sketchy’ SEC over loan probe

Coinbase Global’s chief executive officer blasted US financial regulator the Securities and Exchange Commission for “really sketchy behaviour” after the company received a warning that regulators plan to sue.

In a Twitter thread, CEO Brian Armstrong said the SEC would be creating an unfair market if it tries to shut down its new lending product, which would allow consumers to earn interest on their crypto holdings.

“We’re being threatened with legal action before a single bit of actual guidance has been given to the industry,” Mr Armstrong wrote on Twitter.

“Regulation by litigation should be the last resort for the SEC, not the first.”

“Millions of crypto holders have been earning yield on their assets over the last few years. It makes sense, if you want to lend out your funds, you can earn a return. Everyone seems happy,” he wrote.

Coinbase shares dropped 2.8pc to $258.34 (€218.55) as in pre-market trading in New York.

The issue centers on Coinbase’s product called Lend, which the company has marketed as a high-yield alternative to traditional savings accounts that could earn an annual yield of 4pc.

The product hasn’t been launched yet, but Coinbase encouraged customers in June to sign up for pre-enrollment.

The question of whether decentralised finance lending pools qualify as securities is shaping up as a key legal battleground for the SEC and part of the argument will be based on a 1946 Supreme Court ruling.