Coffee is the latest necessity to join the long list of commodities braced for price hikes in 2022

Deeper pockets may be needed to pay for a cup of coffee next year. Photo: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

Consumers all over the world started paying more for milk products and pet food this year. But in 2022, they’ll also need deeper pockets to pay for their cups of coffee.

Nestle SA, the owner of Nescafe and Nespresso, said coffee will become more expensive as the company starts feeling the pressure of higher input costs in that category.

The world’s largest food company, which also makes Purina pet products and Carnation condensed milk, joined peers in adding price hikes to their strategies as they grapple with the accelerating inflation which they predict could intensify in 2022.

“It’s more related to the specific categories that have been hit by input cost inflation,” Nestle CFO Francois-Xavier Roger told analysts.

In 2021, that revolved more around dairy and pet care. “But we can expect we’ll have more pricing on coffee next year,” he concluded.