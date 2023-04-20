| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

Coffee, beef and soy imports are targeted in European Union deforestation law

Cattle graze on land burned and deforested in Brazil. Photo: Andre Penner/AP Expand

Close

Cattle graze on land burned and deforested in Brazil. Photo: Andre Penner/AP

Cattle graze on land burned and deforested in Brazil. Photo: Andre Penner/AP

Cattle graze on land burned and deforested in Brazil. Photo: Andre Penner/AP

Kate Abnett

The European Parliament approved a landmark deforestation law yesterday to ban imports into the EU of coffee, beef, soy and other commodities if they are linked to the destruction of the world’s forests.

The law will require companies that sell goods into the European Union to produce a due diligence statement and “verifiable” information proving their goods were not grown on land deforested after 2020, or risk hefty fines.

Related topics

More On Cost of Living

Most Watched

Privacy