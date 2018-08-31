Coca-Cola to acquire Costa Coffee for €4.3bn

Whitbread, which earlier this year planned to demerge Costa and list it as a separate entity, said that a £3.9bn (€4.3bn) sale of the business to Coca-Cola is now "in the best interests of shareholders".

Proceeds of the sale will be used to pay down debt and boost the pension fund.

A significant majority of net cash proceeds intended to be returned to shareholders, Whitbread added.

Whitbread will now focus on its Premier Inn hotel chain.

Chief executive Alison Brittain said: "This transaction is great news for shareholders as it recognises the strategic value we have developed in the Costa brand and its international growth potential and accelerates the realisation of value for shareholders in cash.

"This combination will ensure new product development, continued growth in the UK and more rapid expansion overseas."

James Quincey, Coca-Cola president and chief executive, said: "Costa gives Coca-Cola new capabilities and expertise in coffee, and our system can create opportunities to grow the Costa brand worldwide.

"Hot beverages is one of the few remaining segments of the total beverage landscape where Coca-Cola does not have a global brand. Costa gives us access to this market through a strong coffee platform. I'd like to welcome the team to Coca-Cola and look forward to working with them."

Press Association