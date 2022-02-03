CNN boss Jeff Zucker stands down over relationship with executive

CNN president Jeff Zucker resigned after nine years at the cable news network after failing to disclose a consensual relationship with a co-worker.

Mr Zucker made the announcement in a message to staff members, according to Brian Stelter, the network’s media reporter, who posted the note in a tweet. Mr Zucker (56) said he was asked about the relationship as part of the network’s investigation into harassment claims against former programme host Chris Cuomo.

“I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years,” Mr Zucker wrote. “I was required to disclose it when it began, but I didn’t. I was wrong.”

Mr Zucker had planned to step down when his contract expired at the end of 2021, but he later said he would stay at least until Discovery closed its merger with CNN’s owner, AT&T’s WarnerMedia.